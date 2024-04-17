The heads of Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (IMSPHCDA), Imo State Health Insurance Agency (ISHIA) and Imo State Sports Commission (ISSC) have been reinstated in their positions.

The affected heads are: Rev. Sister (Dr.) Maria Joanne’s Uzoma (IMSPHCDA), Dr. Uche Ewelike (ISHIA) and Sir Eleazer Onyewuchi Ogbonna (ISSC).

The two agencies and the Commission were among the government Parastatals, Agencies, Extra Ministerial Departments, Commissions and Development Centres said to have been dissolved by the government recently.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who directed on Monday that the heads of the affected bodies be reinstated immediately said the IMSPHCDA, ISHIA and ISSC, were ab initio, exempted from the earlier dissolution.

The Governor therefore urged the public in general and development partners in particular, to ignore the earlier dissolution notification and continue to relate and work with them, just as he pledged government’s continued support to the bodies so as to realise their set goals.

Oguwike Nwachuku

Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor

Uzodimma Recalls Heads Of Primary Healthcare, Sports Commission, Others

