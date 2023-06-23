NATA Felicitates With Iwuanyanwu As President General Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, Imo State Chapter has felicitated with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for accepting to serve as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The President of the Association, Comrade Kyrian Nnadi who led over one hundred members of the group to Chief Iwuanyanwu’s office in Owerri, said that they were very excited when they heard that Chief Iwuanyanwu has accepted to serve Ndigbo in that capacity.

He said that it is their belief that the new position will spur Chief Iwuanyanwu to do more for the welfare of Ndigbo as well as the development of Igboland in general.

The Association prayed God to grant Chief Iwuanyanwu the wisdom, sound health, protection and every enablement to project Igboland to greater heights.

Imo State NATA pleaded with Chief Iwuanyanwu to assist them ensure effective occupation of their place of duty and enabling environment to carry out their services to the public.

In his response, Chief Iwuanyanwu assured them of his assistance at all times.

He told them that Ndigbo are a race blessed and loved by God. Chief Iwuanyanwu commended them for their contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product – GDP, pointing out that since new vehicles are not allowed into the country, they have contributed enormously in maintaining the ones available.

He said that the Association has been supporting him in his activities especially during his partisan political period.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo informed them that there are great potentials in the South East that will be able to sustain the industrial and economic development of the entire zone and even for export. He said that there is enormous lime stone for cement production in the zone adding that Agricultural Products are the greatest assets in Igboland. ChiefIwuanyanwu noted that Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr Michael Okpara used Agriculture to make the Eastern Region the fastest growing economy in Nigeria in the Nineteen sixties. He recalled that we have glass factory in Aba with its raw materials available in Ukwa.

Chief Iwuanyanwu told them that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will wear a new look which will be the pride of all.