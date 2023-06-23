APC Crisis Deepens  In Aboh Mbaise Over Alleged Mismanagement of Party Funds, High Handedness

By Okey Alozie

What looks like a political war is said to be brewing in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The perceived war as we gathered is between some member of the All Progressive Congress APC leaders and the aggrieved members of the party.

Information revealed that concerned some of the party may have passed vote of no confidence on the campaign council for allegedly embezzling funds meant for security during the last general election.

The aggrieved party members who spoke to our reporter in anonymity narrated how things were allegedly turned upside down during the election.

The aggrieved members however accused the campaign council officials for allegedly pocketing millions of naira meant for security and other logistics. The group as we gathered wants the governor to coars the campaign council party in Aboh Mbaise LGA to render account of the funds given to them which was allegedly diverted to private accounts without proper authorization.

The campaign council however reacted that there is no course for alarm insisting that there was no embezzlement at all. A source from the campaign council hinted that some leaders wanted things to work in their own way but when they were not favoured, the resolved to attack.

The source went further to disclose that the remaining money is still intact for now.

“The campaign funds were carefully and diligently managed with a balance which is in the central account and not in private account. “ some of the crusaders stand will be different if the balance is shared now” the source concluded.

Some government appointees who alleged they were not carried along in the disbursement of the funds wondered why the full money was not utilized to get the required votes from the whole political wards of Aboh Mbaise.

They therefore accused the campaign council of sabotaging the party and called for the immediate removal of those who partaked in the alleged misuse of funds.

The women group of Aboh Mbiase APC in their own submission demanded for a round table meeting were some of these issue confronting the party will be discussed for peace to reign again in Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The aggrieved women made it clear that if this burning issues are not addressed properly, things will fall apart in Aboh Mbaise.

The youths want the removal of those who misbehaved during the election. One of the youths made it clear that he cannot work with any leader that is not trust worthy, adding that thing have to change for good.

Our reporter further gathered that the aggrieved members are secretly planning to go on protest in order to register their grievances this time.