Govt And Orji Community Settles On Riverside Layout

It was celebration galore as the people of Orji community gathered at UHU ORJI to officially handover to government the portion of land situated in the community for the purpose of the creation of the Riverside Layout.

It will be recalled that government through the commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon. Atulegwu had met with the people of Ofemili Amatta community after fulfilling the traditional obligations, for the purpose of flagging off the layout which is largely situated in their area.

As promised on behalf of government, Hon. Atulegwu has continued to ensure that government works in accordance to the law in issue of land acquisition in the state.

Having met and flagged off with the people of Amatta , he equally met with Orji people who equally have interest in the land being used for the layout and did the needful.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner enjoined the people to appreciate the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodimma who is doing everything possible to make life meaningful for the people of the state. He assured that government will do her best to see that the communities that donated their lands will have reasons to laugh at the end of the day.

Speaking at occasion, the traditional ruler of Orji community, Eze Innocent Opara thanked the governor for his good works and promised that his people will queue into the programmes of government. He pleaded that government should ensure that the people gets what is due to them in the land acquisition process.

Lending his voice, a community leader in the area, Chief Amanze Njoku who spoke on behalf of the land owners promised that they will co operate with government in seeing that the layout is achieved on record time and prayed that government will fulfil its own bargain.