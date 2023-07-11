First Mahi CEO, Prince Onuoha Lauds Heartland’s Return To NPFL

..Urges Uzodinma To Sustain Support

The CEO/President of First Mahi FC, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha has extolled the promotion of Heartland FC, Owerri in the 2022/23 Nigeria National League NNL, especially their Promotion back to the NPFL in an invisible manner.

In statement made public by the club’s Media, Prince Onuoha who is a staunch football stakeholder described the feet of the Naze Millionaires as remarkable and worthy to be celebrated.

Prince Onuoha likened the invisibility of the team during the league to that of Arsenal FC of England in the EPL in the 2003-04 season when they won the league in the days of Kanu “Papilo” Nwankwo commending the Management, Technical Crew and Players of the team for their determination and fighting spirit.

While congratulating fans of the former League and Federation Cup Champions, Prince Onuoha applauded the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and the Sports Commissioner, Hon Emeka Okoronkwo as well as his brother, the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu who also doubled as the House Committee Chairman on Sports for their unflinching support to the team.

He however urged the Governor and other relevant authorities not to relent in ensuring that the team is well prepared financed to face the NPFL challenge come next season insisting that the once revered team deserves to return back to the continental scene as they were known before.

“Let me on behalf the First Mahi family join all Imolites, wonderful fans and supporters of the Naze Millionaires to congratulate our Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma, the Sports Authorities in the state and Heartland FC on their well deserved promotion back to the NPFL and their emergence as the 2023 NNL Champions after they defeated their perennial rivals, Kano Pillars FC 2- 0 in the final at Asaba, Delta state.

“I would also not forget to urge the Governor to increase his support towards the team and other sports development Programmes in the state noting that it is also a tangible panecea to curb insecurity and unemployment