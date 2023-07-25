Imo LGA Election: Uzodinma Keeps Chairmanship, Councillorship Aspirants Waiting Four Months After Promised Poll

Politicians willing to run for the expected local government area, LGA elections, governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma planned to have are in limbo as they have been confined to the “waiting corner” following the inability of the said election to hold this July.

Recall that on more than two occasions since he came on board in 2020, Uzodimma had promised to conduct LGA elections to usher in elected chairmen and councillors.

But from the findings of Trumpeta, the election either failed to have a date fixed for it or never get conducted.

This act of failure from the governor has left those angling for the position to be disappointed.

The first time the hype for the conduct was high was last two years when preparations were announced for it. Expectedly interested aspirants, especially those from the ruling party declared interest to run for the available positions. But without a budget and date fixed for it, the razmataz for the LGA polls easily faded away leaving those who had earlier shown interest bemused.

While the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISEC, who had earlier announced plan for the exercise kept mute and had no fund to proceed, the state government blamed insecurity in some parts of the state as excuse to skip the earlier promises of conducting the election.

However, the heartbeat of the aspirants towards the LGA polls got revived sometime early this year when Uzodimma gave another signal indicating conduct of the election.

Uzodimma while addressing a meeting of the All Progressive Congress, APC leaders at the party Secretariat on Okigwe Road, Owerri, in April this year, gave fresh hint of the council election holding before the end of July 2023.

The governor during the meeting disclosed that the primary election of his party would hold on Friday 24, 2023.

Moments after making this disclosure, interested aspirants began to show interest by canvassing for support in their various localities. Leadership meetings and consultations towards the primaries of the parties interested in the contest commenced thereby making those involved to await further details. But with five days to end the targeted month of July and no concrete action and development from either Imo State Government or ISIEC indicating conduct of election, aspirants who have commenced preparations are once again left in the lurch about the sincerity of the Uzodimma’s administration going ahead with the LGA election.

This newspaper notes that one of the appointments Uzodimma did after he was sworn in on January 15, 2020 was the appointment of ISIEC members; a signpost that LGA elections would be conducted immediately he settles down for business. But with three and half years on the saddle and the Governorship Election for Imo State fast approaching, the council polls may not hold.

Our reporter who has been monitoring the development informs that the indifference approach of the state government to the conduct of the exercise has left many Imolites including APC members and Uzodimma’s supporters unhappy over the delay.

Some who had started dispensing logistics in the course of the preparations are licking their wounds for investing in the election the state government appears to be dilly-dallying about the conduct.