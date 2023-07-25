Killing Of Traditional Rulers Abominable Must Stop Now -Says Achonu, Imo LP Guber Candidate 

The Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Imo State, Chief Senator Athan Nneji Achonu has lamented the rising cases of insecurity and criminality ravaging Imo State, with its attendant killings and destruction of public and private property.

Reacting to the killing, last week, of the Traditional Ruler of Nguru Autonomous Community in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area of the State, His Royal Majesty, Eze James Nnamdi, the Senator who represented Imo North District in the National Assembly lamented what he described as; “the abominable disregard for the sanctity of human life and defilement of our cherished Traditional Institution,” and called on all the actors to seize fire and allow the State to experience some peace and stability.

In his words; “It is saddening that our State has recently descended into clear anarchy, where brutes run riot without any restraint and blood is spilled on daily basis, with the current government apparently short of ideas on how to handle the situation.

I commiserate with the people of Nguru, Ndi Mbaise and the entire Imolites on this yet another unwarranted killing of our people and urge the Governor to rise to the occasion and save our people”.

He urged Imolites to key into the Take Back Imo Agenda, as that is the only guarantee at this time for a safer and more prosperous Imo State.

“It is obvious from what is going on in our State that the current Governor lacks ideas on how to tackle the incessant killings in the State. Whatever might be the case, I want to urge Imolites to stay committed to the “Take Back Imo” Agenda, as we are set to bring back sanity and cleanse our State of all the madness currently going on in it,” he maintained.