Imo Guber Candidate Kemdi Opara Unveils Deputy Okereke

By Okey Alozie

Governorship candidate of Young Progressive Party(YPP) in Imo State Dr. Kemdi Opara has swung into full action to capture the 27 Local Government Areas ahead of the guber poll coming up 11th of November, 2023.

Dr. Kemdi Opara on Wednesday 26th July, 2023 unveiled his running mate, Engr. Chief Leo Okereke. The occasion took place at Forest Event Centre, plot 10 youth layout, Port Harcourt road, by Teachers House Bus stop, Owerri Imo State.

Our roving reporter who covered the event observed that people from different walks of life were in attendance to grace the occasion.

Dr. Kemdi Opara in his address expressed happiness and joy for having Engr. Chief Leo Okereke as running mate, adding that both of them will join hands together to make Imo People proud.

Dr. Kemdi assured Imo people that he must surely end insecurity and attract investors for the development of the state.

He also promised to provide first-class infrastructures in Imo if he eventual become governor.

On the issue of Education, he said, he will bring about free Education for Imo indigenes from primary to secondary school and a 50% discount for tertiary school tuition fees.

Kemdi also said that Imo people deserves a robust and accessible Healthcare system that will provide optimum medical services across the state.

He further said that his administration will pay attention to the pillars of growth in order to improve the economy which he said is the bedrock and life of every government.

The national chairman of the Party, Bishop Emmanuel Amakiri in his own speech declared that YPP is among the Big Six political parties in Nigeria, adding that in the coming guber election, his party must surely spring surprises.

He officially unveiled Engr. Leo Okereke as Dr. Kemdi Opara’s running mate. He also joined hands with the guber candidate to Inaugurate the campaign council and charged them to swing into action immediately.

During the forum, decampees from other parties were accepted and the received YPP bastism of fire without delay.

Engr. Leo Okereke in his acceptance speech thanked Dr. Kemdi for choosing him as his running mate. He promised to add value to the party as well as respect his Boss.

He therefore assured Imo people that the Libration team must take them to the promised land.

Hon. Victor Diala, the State Chairman of YPP in his speech earlier, submitted that Dr. Kemdi Opara is a man of integrity and deserved to be the governor of Imo State.

He maintained that the journey of the new era has begun as the road map has been presented. This road map according him, will determine how Imo people will be librated this time. He said that the campaign council represent the collective strength of Imo People and they are going to make things happen, he further assured Imo people that Dr. Kemdi Opara will empower the youths and make sure that every child have access to quality education and free medical care.

Hon. Ambassador Cliton Obiyor former commissioner for Utility, in his response promised that the campaign council will do well, and must deliver Dr. Kemdi as governor of Imo State come November 11.