Former Imo LGA Boss On The Run, Shuns Summons, As Court Issues Arrest Warrant

A Magistrate court in Imo State, has issued a Warrant of Arrest for one Chief Iheanyi Okwara, said to be a former chairman, Interim Management Committee, IMC, Ideato South LGA, Imo State.

According to the Warrant of Arrest, the Commissioner of Police and all Police Officers are directed to apprehend the suspect whenever he is found.

The document said that Chief Okwara is standing trial in Magistrate Court 3, Owerri on a case of Publication of Defamatory matter case file OW/671/2022.

It went on to say that Chief Okwara was granted bail and asked through Court summons to appear in Court 25th of July 2023, but could not physically show presence nor give any reason for not being present in Court.

According to the Warrant of Arrest;

“Failure to appear in Court on 25th day of July 2023 to stand for his trial in respect of one count charge offence to wit; publication of defamatory matter under section 375 of the code cap 30Vol 11, Laws of Eastern Nigeria 1963 As Applicable in Imo Sate, the Defendants, absence without any reason(s) adduced from any quarters from Court stalled the trial to the said charge”.

Following the Defendants absence without reason, a Warrant of Arrest was issued against him by the Magistrate Court.