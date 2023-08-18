Alumni Decries  Extortions in IMSU

The Imo State University Alumni Association, IMSUAA, has condemned “in totality, the criminal activity going on in the Imo State University, IMSU, where some members of the university management in active connivance with a band of renegades (who are no longer members of IMSUAA), are criminally exploiting and extorting N5,000 from every graduating student of the institution under the guise of “Alumni levy”, in the name of IMSUAA.

It alleged that the illegal levy is being shared by those who are no longer IMSUAA members without the knowledge of the Imo State University Pro Chancellor, the Visitor to the University and the unsuspecting public

In a 10 points communique issued by the Association signed by Barr. Chinwe Mbakwem, BOT Chairman and Ik Ogbonna, fcai, anipr, after it’s 6th Annual General Meeting, held at Golden Tulip Hotels, Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, from 10th-14th August, 2023, the alumni association, called on Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in his capacity as Visitor to the University and grand patron of IMSUAA and the Pro Chancellor of the Imo State University, Owerri, “to institute a forensic audit of the Alumni levy collection and disbursement from it’s inception till date and put a stop to the apparent criminality going in that space, to serve as deterrent to other impostors as well as restore the dignity of the university and integrity of IMSUAA”

It also disassociated “herself and members of the so called IMSU Alumni from the so called Convention being planned by the “GLOBAL IMSU GRADUATES” in an attempt to pass off as the Imo State University Alumni to unsuspecting members of the Public. The promoters of the said convention are expelled members of IMSUAA who were pilloried for financial malfeasance and for illegally collecting and sharing Alumni levy from graduating students in the name of IMSUAA without the authorization of IMSUAA Board of Trustees” part of the communique stated.

The communique further read “Mandates all NEC to use all lawful means to stop the criminal enterprise ongoing in the University with reference to the collection and disbursement of the “Alumni Dues”

“Encourages the Imo State Government and her officials and Management of the Imo State University and the general public to stay away from such illegal activity/Convention as the IMSUAA Board of Trustees has not authorized the holding of any such convention in the name of IMSU Alumni having obtained a Subsisting Court Order (Suit No/HOW/931/2021), the Incorporated Trustees of Imo State University Alumni and 2ORS Vs Prince Ferdinand Akano& Dr Anayo Uhiara) restraining Ferdinand Akano, Dr.Anayo Uhiara, their agents and privies or anyone acting on their behalf from holding any convention in the name of IMSU Alumni”

“Mandates NEC to reopen a channel of communication with the University Management to strengthen the partnership between the Alumni and the University with a view to facilitating the growth of the institution.

“Implores all members of IMSUAA to take ownership of the association through proactive participation and financial contributions to the IMSU Alumni and our Alma mater

“Awarded Abia State Chapter of IMSUAA, the hosting right for the 2024 Convention/AGM” the communiqué concluded.