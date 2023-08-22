Prince Onuoha Felicitates With Dr Doris On Her Ministerial Appointment!

I, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha, the CEO of DARKU Group of Companies/LOBOR Limited and Chairman, First Mahi FC, on behalf of my family, my entire management and staff, wish to heartily Congratulate an Amazon and Worthy Daughter of our great state, Dr Mrs Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite on her appointment as the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade And Investment.

I also wish to appreciate His Excellencies, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma for finding her worthy to serve our dear State and Nation.

I am indeed without doubt that you have shown great signs of competence with administrative dexterity to deliver on your new assignment considering your antecedents both in the private and public sector.

I therefore pray that God will continue to grant you the strength and wisdom to always deliver on your responsibilities as you continue to make us proud.

Once again, Congrats on your well deserved appointment!