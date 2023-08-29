Late Tony Enoch Goes Home Tomorrow In His Awo-Omamma Residence

By Onyekachi Eze

The remains of late Sir Anthony Obioma Enoch of Awo-Omamma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State will be laid to rest tomorrow, August 30, 2023.

The late patriot, a former Military Personnel was assassinated on May 9, 2023 by yet to be identified Hoodlums while returning from a meeting at the Oru East LGA.

Until his death, he was the Oru East APC Campaign Council Chairman for Presidential, National and State Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

A devout Christian, dutiful husband and dotting father. Late Tony Enoch had served different political offices and positions, among which was as the Local Government Chairman for Oru East Council.

Aside his roles in ensuring victory for the APC in Oru East in the just concluded polls, Tony Enoch held sway as the Coordinator general of Grow Orlu Project.