PDP Guber Candidate, Anyanwu Assures Of Stopping Killing In Imo When Elected Into Office

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has disclosed that he is contesting the Governorship election to guarantee safety of the Clergy, the entire Imo people and to end insecurity.

Anyanwu regrets that in the last three years, security of the clergy and Imo people have been badly ignored, leading to the proliferation of kidnapping, armed robbery and killings in the state.

According to him, “it appears that the whole crimes in the state are targeted at the clergy who are innocent of any social injustice. What I promise Imo people is that, our government will nip this ugly trend in the bud if elected the Governor of the state in the November election.”

He gave this assurance weekend why addressing the clergy and members of the Royal Christian Pentecostal Church Umukehi Orji, in Owerri North local government area during their 2023 Synod/Anniversary as a special guest of honor. Anyanwu further sympathized with them over the deplorable condition of Orji roads, and promised to wipe their tears when elected.

He said, “Tarry a while and cry no more, you must be part of the victory party and play prominent role in our government. Imo people will be happy again when hunger, sorrow, non-payment of salaries, pensions, and killings would stop”

Continuing, the party candidate said, “My covenant with Imo people is to bring peace and ensure that those who abandoned their homes to save their lives due to insecurity are persuaded to return back. Let me assure you that my interest to govern Imo is not to enrich myself and relatives; if I have desire against Ndi-Imo, may the prayers of Imo people concerning this project never work for us; but if my desire is to secure the state from the grip of insecurity and bad governance, we shall win this Governorship election”

Speaking on behalf of the Diocese, His Lordship, Rt Revd F.O Nwaodu expressed confidence that with the level of hunger and discomfort in the state, Imo people would make the best choice in the November 11 Governorship election.

He urged Imo people to remain focused and undeterred in their bid to enthrone good governance in the state, assuring that God has revealed his consent to make Imo State safe by returning peace, unity and love back to the state.