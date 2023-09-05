APC South East Nat’l Officer, Arodiogbu Describes Uzodimma As Gender Friendly Governor

•Commends Him On Choice Of Woman As Running Mate

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has sustained his cerebral status in the sight of Imolites and across the federation following his dignifying approaches to events.

The latest that has endeared him to the heart of many was the consideration of a woman as his running mate for the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election.

While other male candidates had chosen to embark on the contest with the male gender, Governor Hope Uzodimma had done otherwise by picking an Mbaitoli academia, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru to deputize him.

Enticed with the governor’s decision, the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has extolled him for considering the women in the scheme of things.

Dr. Arodiogbu stated that the Governor had not only proved his high sense of gender inclusion in governance, but has also set a pace that would stand a test of time.

Governor Uzodimma was also eulogized for his continued love and respect for womanhood, which he portrayed by his choice of a woman to run the State with him in his second term race.

The ebullient South East APC official added that, asides being a dutiful husband to his wife, the first Lady of Imo State and loving father to his Children, Uzodimma had in many fora showcased his preparedness in total emancipation of youths and women.

According to Arodiogbu, the enabling environment and massive support the governor accorded Imo Women in the 2023 Women’s August meeting finale held over the weekend, which was honoured by the wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs. Oluremi Bola Tinubu was an eloquent testimony.

“Imo people are blessed to have a God fearing, amiable Governor who believes in youth, men and women growth. Governor Hope Uzodimma is such a Divine blessing to Imo State, the South East Zone and Nigeria at large.

“Who could have believed that he would pick a woman to deputize him when virtually others don’t consider women’s inclusion in government? He is a phenomenal Leader, full of wisdom. This has gone a long way to show that he values both gender (Men/women) and gives each deserved opportunity. He believes in the 35% women affirmative action and have gone beyond the percentage to doing more. I heartily commend our vision bearer, Onwa Oyoko for this gesture”, said Arodiogbu.

Also, in his firm belief that one good turn deserves another, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has charged Imo women at home and in the diaspora to be at the front row in championing the second term ambition of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Considering the fact that a woman is the APC running mate in Imo, Arodiogbu tasked Imo women to consider Uzodimma’s reelection as their own race, bearing in mind that they (women) will continue to reap democracy dividends.

Dr. Arodiogbu enthused, “If Governor Hope Uzodimma can impact positively on the women through several empowerment programs, skills acquisition, appointment of women into vital offices in the State, and the recent consideration of the female gender as a running mate, there will be more good tidings after November election.

“I humbly appeal to our Women to shun never-do-well politicians and their sweet coated tongues, and support the one man that has changed the narratives of governance for good. I enjoin Imo women to take the lead, their own is involved so every woman in Imo State should vote for APC”.

Furthermore, Arodiogbu expressed delight that amongst the six geopolitical zones, the South East produced three Ministers out of the five slots awarded to the South East.

He described it as a welcome development and another magic of the APC administration and gender equality.

“South East is the only geopolitical zone in Nigeria that gave women three out of the five Ministerial positions in the zone, which represents a loud 60% and far above the affirmative order”, he submitted.

Also, he added that governor Hope Uzodimma has transformed the State to the envy of other States through his human, capital and infrastructural developments.