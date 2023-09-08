Imo APC Secretary Greg Madu is dead

Chief Greg Madu, the Secretary of All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter is dead.

Trumpeta learnt that the experienced politician died yesterday.

Chief Greg Madu who was a former Orlu Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hails from Orlu, and was once a Coordinator for Orlu East Development Centre and a former Special Adviser SA during the Governor Achike Udenwa’s era.

Among the early callers to the family was the Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku who sympathized with the family, in company of some Government Officials, including Commissioner for Petroleum, Prof Eugine Opara.

His death came as a shock as it was learnt he was hale and hearty only to die suddenly.