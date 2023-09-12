Bede Eke Sustains Campaign For Gov Uzodimma’s Re-Election Bid

.Inaugurates “Ngor-Okpala Youth Congress For Senator Hope Uzodinma”

In a bid to galvanize support for Gov. Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of November 11th gubernatorial election in Imo State, the immediate past member who represented Aboh Mbaise/Ngor-Okpala federal constituency, Rt Hon Bede Eke has successfully inaugurated a formidable youth support group under the aegis of Ngor Okpala Youth Congress for Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The two time federal lawmaker who has continued to work tirelessly for the re-election of the governor since he defected with his many supporters from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Into the APC inaugurated the youth movement on Saturday over the weekend at Nguru Umuaro Central playground. Recall that the lawmaker had earlier inaugurated the youth structure in three local government areas in Mbaise Nation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rt Hon Bede Eke sensitized the youths on the importance of supporting and working for the re-election of the governor whom he said has done very well and deserves a second term in office Hon Eke told the Ngor Okpala youths that only Governor Hope’s second term can guarantee an Owerri zone governorship in the next four years. He reminded them of the Imo charter of equity which favours Owerri zone to produce the governor in 2027 after Governor Hope’s second term. The two-time House of Representatives member reminded the people of Ngor Okpala of their potential to produce a governor in 2027.He therefore charged them to work very hard for governor Hope’s re-election.

Giving his welcome address at the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman of the Steering Committee, Hon. kizzito Onuoha welcomed all who attended the event and thanked Hon Bede Eke for coming up with such a laudable program to support the re-election governor Hope Uzodinma.

Several other stakeholders who spoke in support of the governor’s re-election includes, Hon. Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu (KSM), Immediate past IMHA Member, Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Member IMHA Ngor Okpala, Rt. Hon. Eddy Obinna,( Odum Ukwu N’egbu Agu Mbaise),Member IMHA Aboh-Mbaise, Okenze S I Obinna, Okenze Ngor Okpala, Cajetan Duke, Imo APC Spokesman, Engr. Jude Ukaegbu, APC Party Chairman, Ngor Okpala, Chief Emma Nworgu, Fmr Chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, Hon. Chinwe Obinna, Hon Nze Ray Emeana, SA to the governor on Ahiajoku center, Collins Opurozor, SA to the governor on strategic communications, GOC Nwadike, SA to the governor on Media Engagement heaped praises on Rt Hon Bede Eke for initiating and funding such massive movement aimed at mobilizing support for the second term bid of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Impressive turn out of able bodied men and women was recorded during inauguration of the various officers of the organization, from LGA Executive Members down to the Polling Unit Executive Members. High point of the Occasion was the defection of over 500 opposition members from the PDP and the Labour Party into the APC.

In his closing remarks, the Co-ordinator of Ngor-Okpala Youth Congress for Senator Hope Uzodinma, Hon Nonso Amaliri reiterated the commitment of the members of the organization from the LGA executive to the ward executive and down to the Booth Executive. Hon Nonso Amaliri, therefore assured Hon Bede that the youth of Ngor-Okpala were solidly behind the governor and will work assiduously to deliver him come 11th November, 2023.

Recall that Rt Hon Bede Eke had in a recent interview granted to newsmen hinted that he was going to mobilize over 2000 men and women per LGA who will move into every nook and cranny to preach the gospel of the re-election of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma especially in Owerri zone, starting with the Mbaise and Ngor-Okpala blocks.