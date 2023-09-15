2023 Imo Guber: CONFUSION IN  IMO LABOUR PARTY, AS ACHONU, UKAEGBU CLAIMS TICKET

. SUPREME COURT PRONOUNCED ME CANDIDATE- UKAEGBU

..SUPREME COURT DIDN’T SACK ME – SAYS ATHAN ACHONU

With about six weeks to go for the Imo State Governorship contest, the Labour Party is still enveloped in confusion arising from multiple claims to who is the flag bearer of the party.

While the holder and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, recognized candidate of the party, Senator Athan Achonu has kick-started campaigns ahead the November 11 2023 battle, other aspirants who ran the Primaries against him are still laying claims to the position claiming to have gotten it through the law courts.

One of them, Joseph Ukaegbu is claiming the ticket as his supporters have gone to the social media stating that the Supreme Court has in a judgement granted him the ticket.

The claims of Ukaegbu’s supporters to the ticket has continued to cause confusion over who the Labour Party would field as the authentic candidate of the party for the election.

A popular social media operator in the state (names withheld) had in a widely circulated post claimed shown the Supreme Court