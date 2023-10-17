Tragedy: How Assassins Murdered Couple In Owerri North LGA.

Palpable fear has engulfed the people of Dile kindred in Emeohe Village of Mbaoma Autonomous Community, Owerri North LGA, a forthnight ago, as they woke up to behold the lifeless bodies of 71 year old Mr Alwell Anyasodor and his wife Mrs Scholastica Anyasodor said to be in her early sixties.

The gruesomely murdered Mr Alwell Anyasodor, was a retired Bank Manager who worked with first Bank in several Locations and on retirement worked with many other companies until he finally retired and relocated to his Dile kindred, Emeohe village, Emii, Mbaoma autonomous community, Owerri North LGA.

According to the elder brother of slain Alwell, Mr Theophilus Anyasodor, the villagers came to his residence and alerted him of the incident.

He disclosed that he accompanied the villagers to the deceased home, a bit of his own residence, only to behold his burnt body and the slain wife in a pool of her own blood.

Mr Theophilus Anyasodor said the assassins cleverly did the hatchet job under the cover of a wakekeep that was on in the kindred that day which ironically diverted the attention of the villagers hence the music at the wake keep subsumed any alarm that may have been made on that fateful day.

Alarmed by the development which is alien to the community, Trumpeta was told that the President General and Regent of MBAOMA Autonomous Community, Dr Emmanuel Kemakolam Ishiguzo in Company of the Members Of Mbaoma Development Union (MDU), Members of late Eze-in-Council and Nde Nze had gone for a condolence visit to the bereaved family where they expressed shock and disbelief on the traumatic incident.

On arrival, the condolence team were shown the scene of the incident where possibly the killers may have killed their victims and later dragged their remains to their sitting room where they burnt Mr Alwell Anyasodor leaving the wife in her own pool of blood.

Dr Ishiguzo condemned the dastardly act adding that the entire Mbaoma and Emii ofo Iri in general are mourning the gruesome murder of the couple.

He said the whole Community is saddened by the worrisome development as it was the first time such a thing has happened in the Community regretting that Mbaoma Autonomous Community has lost a rare gem and a dependable Community Leader.

The President General informed that the matter has been reported to the DPO Agbala Police Station in the area whose team has also visited the family and scene.

This Paper understands that the Police at Agbala has since reported the case to the State Criminal investigation Department which had also visited the scene of the incident.

Speaking in an interview, on line, a maternal Uncle of deceased, Chief Sam Iheakanwa described late Alwell as a quiet fellow and wondered why such tragedy should befall the couple.

Chief Iheakanwa then appealed to the Police to intensify their investigation so as to arrest the perpetrators.

The deceased couple left seven children behind, 4 males, 3 females but incidentally the slain couple were leaving alone in their unfenced new apartment while the children lived outside.