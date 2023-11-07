Wants INEC Publish Booths Where Elections Will Not Hold

Labour Party Governorship candidate Senator Athan Achonu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to publish places where election will not hold in Imo State.

Senator Athan Achonu made this declaration in a press conference held at Labour Party campaign office, MCC Road, Owerri. According to him, the APC Governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma plans using Owerri West and other places to manipulate election and charged INEC to be mindful of the 2023 governorship election in the State.

Senator Achonu equally called on security agencies to sit up so as to ensure that lives and properties are protected.

He charged Imo voters to come out on masse to vote, as it is through voting that mal-administration will be brought to an end in the State. He declared that their votes will be protected and urged voters to ensure that votes are collated after election. Achonu called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the right thing was done.

On the issue of Imo Government taking over hotels in Imo, the Labour Party candidate described the act as unacceptable recalling how the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, comrade Joe Ajaero was beaten to stupor, an act he said was unfair, inhuman and totally unacceptable.

According to him, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s maltreatment to workers is unfair, and promised total reformation of the system if elected into office as Governor.