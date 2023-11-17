Uzodimma’s Re-election Victory: Deputy Speaker, Imo Lawmakers Congratulate Governor

•Commend APC, Imolites For Renewed Hope

By Onyekachi Eze

The overall victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma to steer the ship of Imo State administration for the next four years political dispensation has continued to trigger celebration across the State.

This was as the incumbent Governor of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who trounced his opponents at the November 11, 2023 Guber election to emerge winner garnered 540,308 votes.

Cause of the joy further was the defeat of his opponents across the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Still in the euphoria of the landslide victory, the Imo State House of Assembly Members on Thursday November 16, 2023 plenary session have congratulated Governor Uzodimma and his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru.

Arising from a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, the house unanimously resolved to felicitate with Governor Hope Uzodimma for coming out victorious in the last Saturday’s poll.

Elaborating, the Chief Mover and ranking Member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Iwuanyanwu disclosed that earlier in March 2023, 25 Lawmakers were elected under the APC which marvelled Imo people.

He noted that same landslide victory that occured in March was replicated in the last Saturday’s November 11 guber election where Uzodimma cleared the entire 27 LGAs.

Amara Iwuanyanwu said, “The November 11 guber election was a reconfirmation of APC’s Governor Hope Uzodimma’s good work in Imo State, where the people reciprocated all the kind gestures”.

He added that the people also having a strong belief and queuing behind the Imo Charter of Equity whereby governorship stool would shift to Owerri zone after Uzodimma completes his tenure in 2027/2028 also contributed to the 27/27 victory of APC in the last election.

To this end, he reiterated that in tandem with the principles of the Charter of Equity, the position will equitably go round and balance the political formula, stressing that Governor Uzodimma in his address to Imo Elders Council has further hinged on maintaining the agreement as contained in the Charter of Equity agreement.

Speaking further, “Mr Capacity” as fondly called, recalled the state of Imo before Uzodimma came on board and what it has become now, as dominated by massive rural and urban renewal, infrastructural and human capital development.

Iwuanyanwu noted that the Governor’s second term journey is not only the 3R, but a second journey of Renewed Hope, and consolidation.

The Rt Hon asked ‘Ndi –Imo’ to unfasten their seat belts as it is a tenure of more Shared Prosperity.

Contributing, the Majority Leader and Lawmaker for Owerri West, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi described Uzodimma’s victory as a repeat of the victory of APC in the March Assembly elections, adding that only the governor’s laudable achievements in the State from January 2020 till date is enough evidence to earn him victory.

“No Civil servant in Imo will say that the governor owes him salary, it is a victory for ‘Ndi Imo’ State. What else would Uzodimma do to portray his good governance initiatives in the State that he has not done?”, said Onyemaechi.

For Ngor Okpala House Member, Hon Obinna Egu, he lauded Uzodimma’s re-election on the sound health care, infrastructural upgrade which he said his Ngor Okpala LGA has benefited a lot from.

Egu said, “What Imo electorate did on November 11 election was just to say Thank you to Governor Uzodimma for all his good deeds while hoping for better days”.

Hon Innocent Ikpamezie of Mbaitoli described the election as most smooth, transparent and peaceful exercise, pointing out that Uzodimma won in all the polling units in Mbaitoli.

“11/11 was a smooth ride courtesy of the Governor’s good governance initiatives.

Creation of jobs, quality roads have given him a bogus name. Governor Hope has written his name in gold. He deserves a resounding applause”, Ikpamezie added.

Hon Uba James Esile of Onuimo State Constituency and Chairman of the Fresh Air Movement in Imo State congratulated the governor for sweeping all the LGAs, adding that all the endorsements before the election were practicalized at the booths.

“His second coming means well for Ndi Imo. Onuimo is totally APC. We delivered in all the polling units. I congratulate His Excellency by saying, let the good works continue”, said Esile.

In their respective speeches, Honorables Ikenna Ihezuo, Okey Udeze, Henry Agbasonu, Obodo Ugochukwu, Uche Francis Agabiga, Johnleoba Iheoha, the Minority Leader submitted that the election was the most freest and fairest in the history of Imo State Guber elections. They added that before now, Ndi Imo had already decided, which was attested at the polling booths.

In a related development, the House further commended the APC in Imo State as well as all Imolites in ensuring that Uzodimma won the contest and with a wide margin.