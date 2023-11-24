Bekebe is Dead

.Burial Fixed 16th December

.As Imo Political Class Mourns

Chief Linus Ngozi Iroha, popularly called Bekebe has been announced dead.

According to information available to TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER, he died in a London Hospital.

Chief Iroha who hails from Mbeke in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State was a well known Politician across the State.

He was the State Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, before he left the party and Joined All Progressives Congress, APC where he held the same position for years.

Before his death, Bekebe was a Special Adviser SA to Imo State Governor on Inter Party Affairs.

Sources said he would be buried on December, 16,2023 in Isiala Mbano.