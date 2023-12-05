FUTO Convocation: Imo APC Organizing Secretary’s Wife Bags Bid

Over the weekend, family, friends and associates of the Imo APC Organizing Secretary, Hon Ikechukwu Umeh gathered in their numbers to celebrate his wife, Lady Mrs Ogechi Umeh PhD, who had her Doctorate degree convocation at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, during her recent 34th/35th convocation ceremony.

Both Hon Umeh and his wife, Dr Oge were full of appreciation and gratitude to God Almighty for making the dream a reality irrespective of all the accompanied challenges which include motherly/wife responsibilities, very tedious academic stress, financial demands, and travel risk but on the whole it ended in praise and thanksgiving.

Dr Oge Umeh personally commended the selfless and resilience approach exhibited by both the management and lecturers of the school of Post-graduate studies of FUTO, not forgetting her colleagues for putting in their best to make sure the program was concluded in a record time.

In his congratulatory remarks, the Imo APC chairman, Hon Macdonald Ebere who was accompanied by his wife, having been a product of such rigorous academic program showered encomium and unreserved commendation on Dr Umeh for her academic doggedness and resilience to reach the peak of academic excellence by obtaining through hard-work the highest academic degree irrespective of the challenges.

To show their appreciation, the Umehs took their guests home and treated them to a palatable and mouth watering meals.

Some of the dignitaries that grace the convocation ceremony of Lady Mrs Ogechukwu Umeh PhD include Imo APC chairman and his wife, Hon Macdonald Ebere, the member representing Ideato North in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Uneze, staff of the office of the Imo APC Organizing Secretary among others