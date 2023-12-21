TPM Dr. Kelechi Okere Wishes Nde Owerri West Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

……..Fetes Women with Christmas Hampers

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri west LGA, TPM Dr. Kelechukwu Okere, MD, celebrates with nde Owerri west, wishing his people, a merry Christmas and prosperous New year.

While speaking to Trumpeta recently, he prayed that God will bless them, keep them strong, prosperous and make them committed to helping one another. He urged his people to take the season of love and sharing to imbibe the saying, “Onye aghala nwanneya”, in practical terms.

Due to the insecurity situation in the state, he called on his people to be celebrate responsibly, preferably at home, amongst family and friends. He cautioned the youths against excessive youthful exuberance and the use of illicit substances in the euphoria of the celebrating the season.

Similarly, in his show of love and magnanimity, he showered gift hampers to women in his kindred. In his words, the gifts were to cushion the effect of the economic downturn in country and ensure that the women have something to celebrate the season with.

He defined Christmas as a season of love and sharing, peaceful connections and family reunion, insisting that charity must first begin at home.

The happy and delighted women were seen leaving the compound excitedly with their gifts. One of the women, Mrs Jecinta Uroegbulam thanked the prime minister and mentioned that he has not ceased in doing this for them every year. They prayed for him and wished him well.

The philanthropist and medical doctor, who has over the past two decades, not relented in touching lives through his foundation, Horizon International Medical Mission (HIMM), and given free medical treatment to people of Owerri West, Nigeria and around the world, recently supported two patients on free surgery at the expense of his foundation.

Young Miss Mercy Amadi, a 13year old from Umuoye in Imerienwe, had massive thick mass tumor in both sides of her breasts which had caused her terrible pains for months, had it removed surgically powered by HIMM. In the same vein, Mr Cletus Ugbe’s cataract was removed with support from HIMM.