Giving Hope To Hopeless Best Christmas Gift

Empowerment refers to the process of gaining power, authority or control over one’s own life circumstances.

It involves developing the confidence, skills and mindset necessary to make decisions, take action and effect positive change.

Empowerment is about enabling individuals, groups and communities to have control and influence over their lives, to develop their full potential and achieve personal and social well- being.

Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakamma founder of Amaroy Foundation perfectly fits the above definitions.

He could be best described as being synonymous with Empowerment, Human Development and Philanthropy.

His passion and concern to touch lives positively led him to found the AMAROY FOUNDATION in 2016.

The Ezinihitte Mbaise born Pharmacist believes it is better to teach one how to catch fish than giving the person fish always to eat.

Though he is based in United States of America he believes in the Igbo saying ” Aku ruo ulo ” meaning let wealth reach home .

His empowerment has really touched many lives including friends, classmates, kinsmen and the sick.

In 2021 he empowered nine of his classmates the 1984-1990 set of Government Secondary School Owerri in the areas of fishery, poultry, piggery and snailing.

Earlier this year he empowered his cousin brother Ukanwoke who was not doing anything by opening a big provision store for him at Aboh Mbaise which cost about five million naira.

In October this year he embarked on Poultry empowerment for four of his kinsmen from Ihitte Mbaise and one for his classmate from Obohia Mbaise.

The Poultry Empowerment which started in October was handled by one of the best Veterinary doctor in Owerri Dr. Godwin Offor of Guffons Veterinary Centre.

It involved 8 weeks on the job intensive training of the beneficiaries.

It is worthy to note that Amaroy Foundation provided all the funds for building the structures, purchase of 200 day old chicks for each of the five beneficiaries, the feeds, the drugs, all the poultry accessories and the training fee.

A total of Two million, one hundred thousand naira (2, 100,000) was spent on each beneficiary.

Amaroy foundation is grateful to Dr. Godwin Offor for providing the professional consultancy services as an expert in Poultry business.

Amaroy Foundation is also grateful to Comrade Destiny Udodiri Akunesi the coordinator of the Empowerment for painstakingly being part of the success story.

This Christmas the beneficiaries; Onyebuchi, Bravo, Charles Anoruo and Obinna Chime are full of smiles because their chickens are due for sales and buyers already making good offers.

The beneficiaries are grateful to Dr. Roy Nwakamma for the great upliftment and prayed God to continue to bless him more and more.

They appealed to politicians and the rich in the society to emulate him so the less privileged in the society can be uplifted.

Less privileged refers to individuals or groups who have limited access to resources, opportunities, and privileges compared to others in society. This can be due to factors such as socio-economic status, race, gender, or ability. These individuals may face barriers to education, healthcare, employment, and other essential services, resulting in systemic inequality and social injustice.

Amaroy Foundation believes it is important to recognize and address the challenges faced by the less privileged in order to work towards a more equitable and inclusive society.

Dr. Roy Nwakamma has been given special recognitions and awards for his benevolence act of empowerment by some organizations:

ICON OF EMPOWERMENT AWARD by Old Boys Association Government Secondary School Owerri,

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South East Zone

EPITOME OF PHILANTHROPY AWARD by Nigeria Union of Journalists Imo state Council

By the grace of God come 2024 according to Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakamma the founder of Amaroy Foundation, the empowerment is going to be bigger as more less privileged in the state will be empowered.

Of a truth if all the politicians and the rich will emulate Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakamma the unemployed youths and the less privileged in the society will have sense of belonging and we can talk of a better society.

AMAROY FOUNDATION wishes all the beneficiaries, the Consultant Dr. Godwin Offor, the Coordinator of the Empowerment Destiny Udodiri Akunesi, all Imolites and Nigerians happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous 2024.