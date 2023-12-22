Joseph Francis Donates To Memorial Health Centre 

A philanthropist and humanitarian, Mr Joseph Francis, the director/chief executive officer, FF Trading Services Ltd as well as FF Trading Consultancy Services BV Netherlands, has supplied medical equipment to Juliana Ukwunna Memorial Health Centre, Onugota kindred in Umuoda, Nguru of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Receiving the equipment, the founder of the health centre, Mr Val Ukwunna, thanked Joseph Francis for his philanthropic gestures.

Ukwunna stated why he built the health centre. According to him; “I established this in honour and memory of my late mother, Mrs Juliana Ukwunna. That is why I named it Juliana Ukwunna Memorial Health Centre. It is a sort of providing primary healthcare delivery services to my people.

“You know, this idea of any person with headache complaints going to major hospitals is not healthy. Juliana Memorial Health Centre will give a helping hand to this direction. Again, this is a remote village area. Many people do not have effective means of transportation.

“Thus, what if a pregnant woman develops labour pressure in the dead of the night? What if there are persons with cases of runny stomach or other primary health challenges that occur in the night? My aim is to assist in provided primary healthcare delivery services at the grassroots”

The international businessman, Francis Joseph who provided the medical equipment noted that he was moved and inspired by the vision and commitment of Ukwunna’s community development projects.

He said, “I brought those various medical facilities to the health centre in order to appreciate my friend and brother, Val Ukwunna, who saw it worthy to establishing this wonderful health centre. So, I want to encourage him. I want to identify with him in this noble project and scheme.

“I am a pro life type of human being and I find it expedient being human. In other words, I always want to make the society better and enjoyable for our people. This is why I donated those hospital equipment because Ukwunna has done great in the area of primary healthcare delivery, a sector where all government at various levels have failed “.