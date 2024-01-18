 Imo Loses Thousands Of  Jobs, As Uzodinma Dissolves  State Expanded Exco

.New Cabinet To Be Dominated By Opposition Party Members, Technocrats

Not more than two thousand of Imo Citizens have lost their job as the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma dissolved the Imo State Expanded State Executive Council.

This comprises of the Commissioners, Special Advisers SAs, Executive Assistants, Personal Assistants, Local Government Sole Administrators, Personal Assistants to the Governor, Personal Aides to the Commissioners and LGA Sole Administrators, and Chairmen and Boards of Parastatals.

Trumpeta investigation unveiled that the Commissioners, Special Assistants, Chairmen and members of Boards, had their own Special Assistants, Directors, Aides to their Wives, cooks, Security Personnel, Messengers etc who are part of the overall appointees of the Imo State Government.

Sources told Trumpeta that the recent dissolution of the State Expanded Executive Council will deplete much of Imo State work force until the Governor appoints new Aides.

This Newspaper was told that since the inception of Imo State, Uzodinma is the only Governor that has thrown open the job creation window wide through appointments, as he employed a greater number of people in his administration through appointments.

Uzodinma is said to have appointed over five hundred appointees, as Commissioners, Special Advisers and Executive Assistants.

Therefore, with the dissolution of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, these people have been thrown into the unemployment market.

However, the remedy is that the Governor has promised in his speech that he will retain all those that have done well in the last four years and those who went contrarily to his Government policy will not return to office.

It was learnt that Uzodinma, appointed over two thousand people as Special Advisers, SA, as he plotted for his second term election.

Many had said that that was for campaign and election purposes and would leave such member of Aides out as he wins his second term in office.

Now, having scaled through the Nov 11, 2023, Imo Governorship elections, what Imo people are asking is if Uzodinma will retain such plethora of Aides in his second term reign?

Already, Imo people are saying that Uzodinma should appoint a concise and manageable State Executive Council that will deliver the goods to Imo people without depleting Imo people’s coffers.

Meanwhile, sources said that Uzodinma will not spend much fund this time on bogus Cabinet and he is ready to deliver the good to Imo people as to have a legacy to leave behind as a former Governor of Imo State in 2027.