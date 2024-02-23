Isiebu Autonomous Community Presents Bernard Duru As Eze-Elect

By Innocent Osuoha

The people of Isiebu Autonomous Community in the Isiala Mbano LGA have presented Chief Bernard Ndubuisi Duru as their Eze-elect.

Presenting the Eze-elect to the Director of Administration and General Services(DAGS) of Isiala Mbano LGA, Sir Barr Emeka Oduah, the President-General Isiebu Autonomous Community, Chief Benjamin Okoroha said Chief Duru has the desired potentials and pedigree and urged the DAGS to do the needful.

Receiving the credentials of Chief Duru, at Council’s Headquarters Umuelemai, the DAGS, Sir Barr Emeka Oduah thanked the people for being peaceful in their selection of an Eze-elect.

Sir Barr Emeka who also doubles as the Council’s Sole Administrator promised to forward the particulars of the Eze-elect to the appropriate authorities for the necessary actions.

Others who witnessed the presentation ceremony were Nze Romanus Duru(Onyeisi Ala), Nze Christian Ekwueme, village heads, women representatives, Heads of departments of the Council, Security operatives as well as Staff of Isiala Mbano LGA.