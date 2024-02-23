AT LAST, UZODINMA SET TO RELEASE LIST OF NEW APPOINTEES

.AS FRUSTRATED FORMER TOP AIDES SIGHTED IN AMERICA, CANADA

Indications are that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has at last decided to send out the names of the awaited Appointees.

Governor Uzodinma was sworn-in for a second term in January 15, 2024, but has not announced those to work with him in the next four years.

Therefore, Trumpeta has been told that within the next coming weeks, the Governor will unveil the list of his would-be Commissioners which would be sent to the Imo State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

However, this Newspaper has it on good authority that the Governor, who embarked on a short holiday to refreshen up and recharge his batteries, is back to the country and now in Imo to do the needful.

One of the needful, source disclosed, is to begin a piece-meal release of the list of his Appointees, which will commence with the Executive Assistants, EAs, Personal Assistants, PAs, Senior Special Assistants, SSAs, Special Advisers SAs, the Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of Imo State, SSG.

Apart from the Deputy-Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru and Governor’s Chief Press Secretary CPS, and Special Adviser on Media, Oguike Nwachukwu, who are the only presence in Imo Government House, Owerri, every other member of the former Cabinet has vacated their offices in the premises.

This development has heightened rumour that the Governor may drop some of top Principal Officers.

Sources said that the Governor believes that most of those who worked with him in the last four years have contributed their own quota to the development of Imo State, and therefore some other people should be given opportunity also to render service, since Imo State is loaded with tested personalities, both within and in the diaspora.

According to Trumpeta sources, the cabinet list will shock most of those who had hoped the Governor will return them.

Trumpeta also learnt that fresh faces would be added to the new Cabinet, mostly tested Technocrats and Professionals who are not politicians.

Meanwhile, sources said that some of those seen as untouchables in the Uzodinma circle have been sighted in America, Europe and Canada.

One of them is said to have relocated his family to Canada, but it is not yet clear if he has decided to move out of the State completely after having waited for his appointment to no avail.

And again, the Governor’s fresh directives to his former Aides to return Government property in their possession has heightened the rumour that most of them will not return.

It was learnt that some of the former Aides had moved to Hotels in Owerri thinking it would not take time for the Governor to announce his new Cabinet.

With the long time it has taken, most of them have now left Imo State, waiting for news of their appointments.