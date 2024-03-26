2024 Ikeji Izuogu Festival Starts April 9

The ancient Ikeji festival of Iheme Izuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State for the year 2024 will start on the 9th April, 2024 the Principal Akajiofo of Iheme Izuogu revealed.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Iheme Izuogu Ancient Kingdom, Mazi Ozigbo Godstime Anuamadi (Marshall) and made available to newsmen hinted that the festival will commence on the 8th of April which is Eke Market day otherwise called Eke Odu Ikeji while 9th of April which is Orie Market day will be Orie Egbugbu the festival proper and Ibu Ihu.

According to the release, 10th of April will Awo or Afor Oso Nmonwu carnival exhibition while 11th April will be Nkwo Oso Nmonwu carnival exhibition. The 12th of April, 2024 will be Eke Oso Nmonwu the grand finally with carnival exhibition.

The approval which received the endorsement of the Principal Akajiofo of Iheme Izuogu, entirety of Prime Akajiofo of Iheme Izuogu, the Eze in Council of Iheme Izuogu Autonomous Community and other Autonomous Communities used the opportunity to call on the general public particularly the indigenous people of Izuogu Na Iheme to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the Ikeji festival and its carnival displays.

The release further added that the members of ASAM would be on ground to sanction and punish offenders of the rules and regulations.

The Chief Press Secretary used the opportunity to wish the indigenous people of Izuogu Na Iheme and the general public journey mercies as they travel from far and wide to witness the 2024 edition of Ikeji Festival.