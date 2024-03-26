Ihedioha Celebrates 59th Birthday In Style, As PDP Celebrates Former Governor

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party profoundly congratulates His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as he celebrates his 59th birthday and wishes him more resourceful and eventful years ahead, encapsulated with good health.

Omenkeahuruanya as he is fondly called, within 59 years of age, has proved himself a personification of excellence in service delivery and good governance. This is epitomized by his trajectory of impactful achievements in the realms of human and infrastructural developments, across the country and Imo state in particular. These are reasons why Imo people have sown to stand by him, in thick or thin.

He is a pragmatic, highly cerebral and quintessential administrator that will lead for others to follow. He is always remembered for his articulate and goal driven decisions that have tremendously contributed in moving the nation forward. While as Deputy Speaker and eventual Speaker of the House of Representative, he engraved his name in gold on the roll of Honour of past leadership of the NASS. And in Imo state, he excelled and tried to change the dynamics of governance within a brief period of seven months.

His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, is a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party and has been faithful and dutiful in serving the party not just in the state but also at the national level. Here in Imo state, he has been a pillar of support and rallying point of conscientious and ardent believers of the party. His name rings bell not just in Imo PDP but across the political spectrum of the state. We appreciate him wonderfully for his exemplary leadership endowment.

We of the Imo PDP, therefore join the generality of friends, relations and well wishers of Rt Hon Emeka Nkemakolam Ihedioha, Omenkeahurunanya, to congratulate and celebrate him on his new age. We wish him good health as he advances to make three scores of years in the next twelve months. We pray that he gets more and more enriched with the wisdom of Solomon and resilience of Moses as we crave to cross the Red Sea. It may be tough, but then, like is always said, tough times do not last but tough people do.

We also call on the good people of the state to come out in pomp and pageantry to join in celebrating this special brand; highly sagacious, dogged and transparent leader of our time. We must also join the faithfuls and strong believers in good governance to pray for his good course and wishes for an egalitarian and utopian Imo state of pride.

Once more, we congratulate him. Happy birthday.

Signed

Mazi Emenike Nmeregini

Acting State Publicity Secretary