Uzodinma’s Lists of SAs, SSAs, Pas, Others Ready

To Be Announced This Week

Indications are that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma will in the coming days release the list of Special Advisers, SAs, Senior Special Assistants SSAs, Personal Assistants PAs, and Other Appointments.

The Governor had already appointed Sixteen (16) Commissioners who have already been cleared by the Imo State House of Assembly but not yet inaugurated.

Sources said that the Governor may also release more Commissioner List, as sixteen is not yet enough, except he will merge some of the Ministries.

However, what is being awaited in the coming days is the list of Special Advisers SAs, and other Aides of the Governor, including the position of Chief of Protocol Government House.

In his last term, Uzodinma operated with over Two Hundred Special Advisers SAs. But sources said that this time the Governor may not even have up to Thirty Special Advisers.

Trumpeta learnt that while releasing the list of Special Advisers, the Governor will also include Senior Special Assistants, SSAs, Personal Assistants PAs, and other minor appointments.

Last week, the Governor returned the Secretary to the Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Bar Nnamdi Anyaehie and three Deputy Chief of Staff, Bar Emeka Agbo (Operations) Patrick Ikeji (Administration) and his younger Brother, Hon Ferdinand Uzodinma as Chief of Staff General Duties.