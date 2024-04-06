Ohakim To Deliver Key Note  Speech  At Diocese On The Lake Synod

A former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dr Ikedi Ohakim will be the Key Note Speaker at this year’s Diocese on the Lake Synod taking place at Cathedral Church of St Magdalene Oguta, Imo State.

The Key Note Speaker was chosen after extensive deliberation among the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Chijioke BN Oti, PhD and the good people of Oguta.

The event which will kick off by 1pm, Sunday April 6, 2024 will be attended by a lot of Parishioners and Invitees.

The Former Imo State Governor will speak on the Topic'”” The Success of Administrative Transition And Expectation of Ndimo in the 3R Government”.