Metropolitan Elite Asso Owerri Commends Gov Uzodimma On Control- Post Flyover Project, Others

…Urges Him To Appoint Credible Persons

The Metropolitan Elite Association of Owerri, has commended the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, for initiating the Flyover Project which is being constructed at Control Post Owerri and other giant infrastructural projects done across the state which are indeed placing Imo in the map of social development and economic stability.

The group gave the commendation through its Chairman, Comr. Chike Peters, in an interview with journalists in Owerri, on Tuesday.

He maintained that these projects are milestones which are encouraging citizens towards productivity and resourcefulness, thereby improving good living, peace, comfort and security in the state.

While encouraging the Governor to keep faith in his effort to advance social development and economic prosperity in the oil and gas rich state, Peters prayed to God to continue to imbue the Governor with wisdom and strength, describing him as a visionary leader.

Peters pointed out that Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, Comr. Jeff Nwaoha, Hon. Chukwuemeka Kenneth Ekwueme (Degree), Paschal Nwakamma, Casmir Ogbenna, Modestus Nwamkpa, Chief Desmond Obi and Comr. Ikechukwu Obioha are dutiful and responsible Imolites who should be appointed in government because they have a lot of values that will help the Governor to sustain those developmental projects.

Thus, the Chairman emphasized that Comr. Jeff Nwaoha is very viable, sharp and rich in politics, governance and leadership, adding that Nwaoha contributed immensely towards the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma through Imo Progressive Movement (IPM), which he coordinates and other viable structures.

According to Peters, “Comr Jeff Nwaoha is a great mobilizer who has held several positions in government/community levels. He is one-time Youth Leader of Egbuoma community in Oguta, ISOPADEC Youth President, Oguta, Coordinator, Imo Youth Council (IYC), General Manager, Imo ENTRACO and now State Coordinator, Imo Progressive Movement (IPM).

“Having garnered rich leadership experience from these positions, Nwaoha is very fit to hold any political position if given opportunity to serve in the current administration being championed by Governor Hope Uzodimma”.