Insecurity: Disguised Beggars Return To Owerri Streets

.Change To Hoodlums, Robbers At Night

By Okey Alozie

Fake mad-men and women have taken over bus-stops and strategic places in Imo State especially the capital city of Owerri.

Our roving reporter observed that young men who now stay at strategic places on daily bases wearing dirty cloths pretend to be destitutes but they are not.

These disguised destitutes unleash terror on daily bases especially during night period.

Report has it that some of these miscreants have taken over bus-stops, uncompleted buildings and illegal structures as their hide outs. Their criminal activities are being carried out at night when period they will come in their true colours to steal, rape and perform their criminal activities.

Further information revealed that these disguised destitutes are agents of insecurity in Imo State. We also gathered that these bad boys pretend to be beggars at times but they are not at all.

Concerned Imolites have raised eyesbrow on this issue, adding that the Governor of Imo State Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma should flush out these disguised destitutes who want to entirely take over the State capital.

It would be recalled that during the Rochas Okorocha era these disguised destitutes surfaced, but Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Government as at that time handled the situation properly.

We learnt that a taskforce was set up to arrest those who claimed to be destitute but were not. After their arrest, many of them were taken to destitute homes in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area and on getting there, they confessed to avoid problem.

Our source hinted that the 3R government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma is planning to do something fast to remedy the situation on ground.

Apart from aiding insecurity as we gathered, disguised destitutes are bringing bad image to the State. Even the environment is gradually becoming untidy as we gathered.