A former Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji has lost his mother, Nneoma Martina Nwayijiaku Nnaji, (Nee Onyejiaka).

According to information released by the family, signed by Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji, late Nneoma Nnaji will be buried on Friday, May 10, 2024 after a Church Service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Umuele Amazano in Njaba Local Government Area, Imo State.

Reception, it said, follows immediately at St Mathew’s Anglican Church, Umuele Amazano, Njaba LGA, Imo State.