Umuomoko Community Wins Trophy, As Roy Nwakanma Sponsored Football Competition Ends

By Nkama Chioma

A philanthropist and a great son of Eziala Nneise Ihitte of Ezinihitte Mbaise Dr .Roy Kelechi Nwakanma recently ,through a healthy youth football competition gathered together the five communities comprising Eziala, Umuomoko,Obiaka,Umuokeriri and Umuehihe.

The epoch making event as learnt which kicked off on Easter Sunday 31st March, 2024 held it’s finals on Sunday 5th May ,2024 at central School Ihitte opposite St. Roses Catholic church.

According to an address read by Barr.Ken Nwakanma on behalf of the sponsor Roy it was gathered, that the essence of the soccer fiesta was solely to bring unity amongst the various villages, empower the talented youths financially as well as to engage their minds in something meaningful.

Continuing, he specifically appreciated the presence of his royal highness Eze Mike Orji the Dimgba 1 of Amagbor and Comrade Destiny Udodiri Akunesi for ensuring the success of the occasion

Finally , mentioned that the youth leaders and members of the committee should make sure all the football accessories are kept in good condition for subsequent use as henceforth, the event would be held annually and as such , those who didn’t make it to the tops now, should embrace victory in love and brace up with massive preparation for next year.

Worthy of note also, is that the sponsor Roy Kelechi Nwakanma promised that the 1st position would be given #500,000,2nd #250,00 while 3rd 150,000.

The finals competition was played between Umuomoko community and Obiaka which after a highly competitive game ended with Umuomoko taking the lead after a penalty shootout.

The communities that emerged victorious at the soccer fiesta happened to be Umuomoko 1st position, Obiaka 2nd while 3rd Eziala.

Dr.Gerald Nwakanma in gladness presented the gift to the 3rd placed community youth President and team captain ,the president general of the Nneise Autonomous

Community while presenting the gift to the 2nd runner up graciously thanked the founder of AMAROY foundation for sponsoring such a great event as he encouraged participants to be better towards becoming professional players as this would help in curbing social vices in the area and its environs

The trophy was amidst great jubilation presented to the winners Umuomoko community by Barr.Ken Nwakanma .

The coach of Umuomoko Engr. Ken Onyekwere who spoke to Trumpeta stated that he is very happy that they won even though it wasn’t an easy battle but to God be the glory. He mentioned that the victory is for all and that the largesse given to them would be used judiciously

On behalf of the five villages that make up Nneise community Engr.Francis Onunegbu thanked Dr.Roy Kelechi Nwakanma founder of AMAROY Foundation and the sponsor of the football competition for giving them an August gift,he thanked the entire Nwakanma family for supporting the event from start to finish and also the organizers for a job well done. He concluded by saying to him theirs no victor nor Vanquish.

Giving vote of thanks at the event Comrade Destiny Akunesi expressed great satisfaction as he vehemently stated that he was happy the event ended in praise without hitch .He thanked the people of Nneise for believing in him as he promised next year would be better.