IMO CHERUBIM AND SERAPHIM CHURCHES  INAUGURATES HIS EMINENCE, DR KALU AS CHAIRMAN, Leader  May 25th

Owerri Municipal of Imo State will be literally lit on the 25th of May, 2024 as it hosts the Cherubim and Seraphim faithful for an inauguration service.

The service is for the inauguration of His Eminence Senior Apostle Dr Victory Kalu as the Chairman and leader of all Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Churches in Imo State.

According to His Eminence Dr Victory Kalu, in an interview with Trumpeta, the Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Churches Worldwide, His Most Eminence most Elder Apostle Dr Solomon Alao is expected to be the Special Guest of honour.

Also expected in the State is the Chairman of Ecclesiastical Worldwide, His Eminence Baba Aladura Abioye. They are all expected in the State on 24th May,2024.

He revealed that the leadership of the church will pay a courtesy visit on the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of Imo CAN Rev Dr Divine Eches, the Chairman Imo OAIC Senior Apostle Bethel Onumajuru and some traditional rulers.

According to the celebrant, the venue of the occasion, the

Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Old Nekede road, Owerri has since received a facelift and highly electrified.

He then used the occasion to invite all and sundry to the epoch making event.