Nyerere Ogbonna Greets Okwaraigwe On SOLAD Appointment, Hails Uzodimma 

By Onyekachi Eze

Gladdened by the appointment of Hon Nnamdi Okwaraigwe as the Sole Administrator, SOLAD, of Oru East Local Government Area, the former Interim Management Committee, IMC Chairman of same Council, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has delightfully congratulated him for his new job.

The felicitation followed Okwaraigwe’s appointment by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and his subsequent screening and confirmation by the State Legislature last week.

In a goodwill message sent across to Okwaraigwe through this medium, Nze Ogbonna attributed him as a jolly good fellow.

He explained that over the years, Okwaraigwe has remained steadfast and devoted to the vision and mission of the 3R mantra of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Hence added that being appointed the SOLAD of Oru East would further harness his political, leadership and administrative potentials.

The former IMC boss also stated that even though Oru East LGA has men and women of great caliber, the governor got it right with his choice nominations so far.

Speaking further, Nze Ogbonna who also served as the Oru East door-to-door coordinator, opined that, the State has been marked as the hub for development in the entire South East, courtesy of Uzodimma’s milestones in governance.

Therefore, he maintained that with Okwaraigwe as the Oru East SOLAD, there would be positive changes to reckon with while he holds sway.

Assuring the new SOLAD of his continued brotherly support, he charged all Oru East people to be law abiding and support the administration of an Oru East son to thrive.

I heartily congratulate my dear brother, Hon Nnamdi Okwaraigwe on this new elevation as SOLAD. Accept my esteem regards, nwannem”, Ogbonna submitted.