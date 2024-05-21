Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Constituents Revolt Against Lawmaker 

..As Fed Constituency Palliative is traced to Rivers State

The Man representing Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon Matthew Nworgu is said to have ran into troubled Waters against his Constituents.

TRUMPETA learnt that trouble started when the people began enquiring about the Palliatives Said to have been handed over to Federal Lawmakers for their people.

After months without any reaction from Hon Nworgu regarding the Palliative,the Constituents began to ask salient questions.

In the process it was unveiled that the Palliatives meant for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise disappeared on transit and has not been given account of by Nwaorgu till now.

While other Federal Constituencies in Imo have since gotten theirs from their Lawmakers who even augmented the ones sent by President Tinubu, till date Nwaorgu is yet explain to his Constituents what happened to their Tinubu’s Trailers Loads of Rice.

However, sources said that the Palliatives for the Federal Constituency may have been moved to neighborsing Rivers State where some people swore they sighted them..

“Either by error or design the Palliative may have found itself in Rivers State. The Presidency has made it clear that all Constituencies have received theirs. So Where is that of Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mabise? Chief Austin Nkwocha asked.

Majority of the Constituents who spoke to our Reporter said that they dont even know Hon Matthew Nwaorgu who won his election under Labor Party,but voted for him because of Peter Obi.

They said they had thought he would be a good Representative but has ran away since he won his election even confiscating their Palliatives from Tinubu.

“He has not called one Constituency meeting to at least Thank the Voters. Does he think only Labor party members voted for him? No problem.Soon he will come again.” Mrs Agatha Opara.