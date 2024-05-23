IMO PEOPLE APPEAL TO UZODIMMA TO INAUGURATE NEWLY APPOINTED LGA SOLADs

*Say Imo Councils Need Urgent Intervention

The People of Imo State across Political Party lines, in the twenty seven Local Government Areas have appealed to Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma to please, kindly Inaugurate the newly appointed Sole Admistrators of the LGAs.

This appeal was made through a random Interview carried out by a Team of TRUMPETA Reporters who invaded the 27 LGAs for reactions.

A majority of Imo masses who spoke to our Reporters were happy with the Appointments in the Council Areas but are skeptical of their swearing in dates.

It was generally agreed that Imo LGAs look rudderless without Political Leaders to give directions, which has led the LGAs to remain in comatose situation as there are no ‘”life” any more in the LGAs.

The Populac maintained that it is nearly two weeks now Gov Uzodimma appointment the SOLADs without inaugurating them yet.

They prayed that the SOLADs should resume work in office quickly unlike other appointees who stayed for months without swearing in.

However, a source close to Imo Government said the appointment letters of the SOLADS read “with immediate effect” which means they could resume without waiting for the Governor to Inaugurate them.

But other sources said that without the usual ritual of swearing,Imo people will doubt their authenticity.

“Even the SOLADs themselves would want a hand shake with the Governor to show tomorrow of their Positions. And Imo people would want to witness the Event too'” Dr Nwafor Obi told TRUMPETA