Former Mbaitoli IMC Member, Opara Justice Reaffirms Loyalty To Ihedioha

..Set To Move With Over 2,000 Followers To Rebuild Imo Movement

Former member of the Interim Management Committee of Mbaitoli LGA, Hon Justice Opara has reaffirmed his loyalty and support to the former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Hon Opara who made this known to Trumpeta in Owerri while disclosing his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party PDP, said his loyalty and support still lies with his boss and mentor whose resignation from PDP triggered massive exudos from his teaming members of “Rebuild Imo Team” including himself.

“Yeah it became imperative for me to take the necessary step after my mentor resigned due to the current situation which saw the party deviating from noble principals established by the founding fathers.

“Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is my political party and where ever he moves I will follow because of his good antecedents and political ideologies which i find ideal not just for me but for my followers and Imolites at large.

“For now am awaiting the next move from our Boss for the “Rebuild Imo Movement” as we are known now and once that is established i and my followers numbering more than 2000 will follow suit.

The former Supervisor for Youth & Sports in Mbaitoli LGA under the “Rebuild Imo” administration of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha stressed that he and his followers are ready to follow him to his next political family.

Opara who also served in the Executive arm of the Nigerian Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), also disclosed prove of his resignation which was addressed to the Party Chairman of Ubonmiri Ward in Mbaitoli LGA, Hon Darlington Ugorji dated April 25th, 2023.

He is currently the state Chairman of National Youth Network On HIV and Aids, NYNETHA and also the CEO Youth Health Development Initiative in Africa with humaniterial activities targeted for the youths.