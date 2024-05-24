New Nawoj Excos, Imo Chapter Emerges As Trumpeta Staff Onyinyechi Amakulo Clinches Secretary 

…Dorothy Nnaji Re-Elected Chairman

On Tuesday 21st May 2024, history was made as the Imo State Chapter of the National Association of Women Journalist, NAWOJ produced new set of executives that would steer the ship of the association for the next four years.

Expected to lead the association to a more enviable height is Dr Dorothy Nnaji,JP who was unanimously re-elected as the Chairperson.

The election which was held at the NUJ Secretariat ,New Owerri,Imo State was witnessed by a national officer, Mrs Jamila Chinwe Abubakar. The

National Auditor of the association Mrs Jamila Chinwe Abubakar, represented representing the National President Mrs Aisha Ibrahim.

Others ainclude; South East zonal Vice President, Mrs Amaka Agbor,Zonal Secretary Zone C.Mrs Doris Chioma Alex,The NUJ Chairman,Cmrd Ifeanyi Nwanguma, JP, veterans like Sir Fidel Onyeneke former Special Adviser to the governor on public orientation,Sir Innocent Igwe NUJ National Trustees,NUJ Sec Zone C..Eze Adiukwu,NLC Chairman Imo State Comrade Uche Nwigwe ,The DG of IBC Mrs Ify Onyegbule amongst others.

After votes were counted, Dorothy Nnaji emerged in a landslide victory with 50 votes while her rival had only 1 vote.

The newly elected officers were sworn in immediately to commence work.

Dr Nnaji in her speech thanked everyone who came out to vote en masse for her.

She mentioned that it’s because of the trust they have in her as she wouldn’t have gone this far without their support.

In her words “Thank you very much i couldn’t have done this alone without you people.If you didn’t believe in me you wouldn’t have given me this chance.

I am the first to go twice as chairman which was reason for the fight but i thank God for how everything went.

We are going to hit the ground running. We are open to criticism feel free to call us and we would listen provided it is for the good of the association.

Everyone flow with me as i am optimistic we would create more impact than we did in the previous administration.

I thank his Excellency the governor of Imo Sen Hope Uzodinma for his support and fatherly advice to today’s victory and for ensuring adequate security all through the electioneering period,the Commissioner for Information hon Declan Emelumba for his assistance also towards the days event,Mrs Emeghara Chinelo the first female clerk for supporting her dream and vision,the National Chairman of NAWOJ whom we are proud of Aisha Ibrahim who through her the association would be carried to enviable heights,National Auditor.. Jamila Chinwe Abubakar for conducting a free ,fair and credible election,Zonal VP Amaka Agbor,Zonal Sec Doris Chioma Alex i appreciate you all.

To the electoral committe led by Okere Bibian Oluchi i am grateful and to my media team and campaign DGs Uzegbu Nelly Amarachi and Nkama Chioma Joy your publicites joined in the success story of today

NAWOJ is ours .I shall work with everyone to achieve the desired goals of the association.

In her contribution, the newly elected Secretary of NAWOJ Onyinyechi Amakaulo (JP) stated

“To the glory of God we have emerged,l am delighted with the development and out come of the election, let those who have interest to contest in the next election to start coming to meetings to enable them participate in the next election.

“I am also assuring lmo NAWOJAINS that I will bring in my experience so that our exco will succeed”.

She also added”I thank the entire members of the association for giving us the opportunity and mandate to serve and l am promising that I will do my best to ensure that we are formidable for the greater growth of the association” .