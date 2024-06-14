Petitions Flood Imo House Of Assembly, Govt House Over Abuse Of Power, Unlawful Demotion Of Principals, By SEMB

By Okey Alozie

There is serious crisis now in Imo Education sector following the demotion of four principals to ordinary school teachers without substantive evidence.

Information revealed that the affected principals have now received their demotion letters from Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) thereafter, the aggrieved principals and their family members resolved to protest against their demotion.

In a letter sent to the House of Assembly which was titled our stand on the speculated demotion of principals, the aggrieved persons are demanding for a fair hearing adding that as level 16 officers, their case need to be properly investigated before any sanction should be pronounced.

One of the affected principals Mr. Christopher C. Uzoigwe in his own protest revealed that he was unlawfully demoted as there was no justified evidence by the Executive Secretary, Augustina Azubuike to reduce his status after serving as school principal for more than 7 years now. In his words “As the principal of Community Secondary School Okwe Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State.

I was surprised to received letter of my demotion to class room teacher “This demotion from all indications is unlawful, because, I committed no crime at all.

“I was posted in my school last year. I met the school in bad condition and in a very low population, but with my experience in school management, the population has increased from 50 to 70 students. The parents and community leaders are supporting me because of my hardwork.

“few days ago, I was called by my Zonal Director Dr. Charles Umezuruike who told me that the SEMB Boss want to see me. I went to Owerri to see the Executive Secretary, Mrs Azubuike and on getting to her office, I introduced myself to her and she asked me to sit down which I did. Suddenly she asked me how much I charge for Junior WAEC registration and I responded N6,500 and my answer to her question made her to call me a liar, she then ordered me out of her office. She cursed me and told me that my school was collecting N19,000 for the Junior WAEC registration. I begged her to hear from me and she refused. Thereafter, I was demoted”. The aggrieved Principal narrated.

Report has it that the total number of students in the JSS3 is seven (7) and it is these seven (7) that are involved in the Junior WAEC registration exercise. As at the time of our investigation, just two students out of seven (7) registered with N6,500 for Junior WAEC plus N2,500 for the book called examination guide which SEMB directed Principals to sell to students. The House of Assembly as we gathered will soon invite the SEMB Boss to appear before it to defend her actions.