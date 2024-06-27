Fire Engulfs Dangote Refinery Three Days After Accusing Iocs Of Sabotage

A raging fire has engulfed the Dangote Refinery just three days after the company accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria of frustrating its effort to access crude oil.

It is not clear what started the fire. But videos of the inferno seen on X shows it’s a massive fire that could cause severe damage to the operations of the company.

In the video, workers at the facility were seen in groups within sections of the facility not affected by the fire.

Early in June at an Afreximbank summit in the Bahamas, Dangote assured that his Refinery would, in the first week of July, saturate the Nigerian market with premium motor spirit.

Experts say the local supply from Dangote would lower the price of petrol from about N700 to N500. But with today’s fire, that plan may have been disrupted.

On Sunday June 23, Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, had accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria of doing everything to frustrate the survival of Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Edwin said the IOCs are deliberately and willfully frustrating the refinery’s efforts to buy local crude by jerking up high premium price above the market price, thereby forcing it to import crude from countries as far as the United States, with its attendant high costs.