Imo LG Elections : Owerri North Stakeholders Insist On Chairmanship Of Emii/Emekuku Political Area 

As the coast gets clearer for the conduct of the 2024 Imo local government elections come 21st September 2024, stakeholders of Owerri North local government area have reiterated the need to ensure the adherence of the existing zoning arrangement of Owerri North LGA which the chairmanship of the council area is the exclusive reserve of Emii/Emekuku political area of Owerri North LGA.

This was made known at a leadership meeting held at the council headquarters on Sunday 30th June 2024 which aimed at notifying the rural areas and wards on the election activity kick off.

In his speech the former member of Owerri North State constituency at the Imo State House of assembly Hon Nzeh Ray Emeana from Amakohia/Akwakuma ward in Uratta political area noted on the urgent need for the leaders of Owerri North to come together to have a review and reaffirmation of the zoning arrangement in Owerri North stressing on the need for leaders to go into consultation with the political areas and take a decision on the right political area to ceede the chairmanship position.

He urged the leaders of Owerri North to show example for the first time noting that Owerri North have lost a lot because of the lack of unity amongst the leaders in Owerri North noting that the leaders must use the local government election to show the entire world that their is unity in Owerri North.

In his words, the member representing Owerri North state constituency at the Imo State House of assembly Hon Kelechi Ofurum reiterated the government’s readiness in conducting the election adding that the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma is poised to bring governance to the grassroot.

He urged all aspirants to reel out their programs to the grassroot for proper assessment of their political sagacity and leadership dexterity in conducting the policy of the affairs of Owerri North Local Government Council .

In his opinion, Amb Tony Kelvin from Egbu ward in Alaenyi political area opined that the issue of the zoning of elective positions is an issue of great concern in the 2024 Imo LG elections pointing out that it will spell doom if the supposed exclusive reserve of Emii/Emekuku political area is breached and that he will not hesitate to throw his heart into the contest.

He however advised the leaders of Owerri North to address the zoning issue which have raised so much hullabaloo in the Owerri North political atmosphere in other to ensure peace, unity and political stability in Owerri North.

In her words, the State woman leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo Hon Julie Egbo from O.A.U/Obibiezena political area reiterated the Governor’s advice that every aspirant should ensure that his aspiration is in line with the zoning arrangement of their various localities noting that what is worth doing is worth doing well.

She avered that the quest for power should not spark Owerri North into a state of turbelence, chaos and political instability hence, the need to ensure that the right thing is done for the peace, unity and development of Owerri North and the state at large.

She added that the political stability of Owerri North is not negotiable and sacrosanct than the aspiration of any individual but in the event that it is not exclusively reserved for Emii/Emekuku political area , she will not dilly dally to throw her heart into the ring for the coveted seat.

In his words, the former Government liason officer of Emii ward, Mr Justice Ukaegbu reemphasized on the zoning political arrangement which favors Emii/Emekuku political area adding that Owerri North should practice what we preach in the spirit of Imo charter of equity.

Ukaegbu opined that Owerri North LGA will have no moral justification why Orlu and Okigwe sister zones of Owerri zone should not contest for 2027 Imo governorship election if they fail to ensure the exclusive reserve of the Chairmanship to Emii/Emekuku political area.