Appeal Court Victory: Arodiogbu Commends Judiciary, Felicitates Uzodimma, Imolites 

•Enjoins Litigants To Accept Defeat In Good Fate

By Onyekachi Eze

It was yet another big blow for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, Accord Party, and Allied Party, in the November 11, 2023 Imo State guber election, as all their prayers to discredit the landslide victory of the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Hope Uzodimma were defeated.

This was as the Appeal Court on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, ruled in favour of governor Uzodimma and held that he overwhelmingly won the election.

Reacting over the judgement of the Appeal Court, the South East National Vice Chairman of APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu commended the Court for its firm judgement on the matter.

He stated that the Court has once again proved to be an icon of hope and last arbiter of the common man, especially when in doubts.

Arodiogbu held that the Appeal Court’s verdict which trashed out the suits brought before it by Uzodimma’s opponents had further authenticated the 27/27 victory of Uzodimma and the unflinching support the governor enjoys from Ndi IMO.

Hence, he added that since a court of competent jurisdiction had looked into the matter and declared the case by the opponents: PDP, LP, and ors as lacking in merit, let the petitioners embrace peace and work together for the development of IMO State.

The APC national officer maintained that over the years, Imo people had no robust developments as facilitated by Uzodimma’s regime from the time he assumed office in January 2020 till date.

Against this backdrop, he was of the view that for whatever support the governor gets currently, he deserved it.

“It was another landmark judgement that dismissed the appeals filed by the PDP, LP and other opposition parties, which disputed the outcome of the November 2023 governorship election. The tribunal had previously affirmed Governor Uzodimma’s victory, recognizing the overwhelming support which he enjoys across the state. This support had ultimately translated to his landslide victory in all the 27 LGAs of the state at the polls, last year.

“Governor Uzodimma’s record-breaking victory remains a standing tower of testimony to the trust which the people of Imo State, through all social strata have in his leadership”.

Arodiogbu on the other hand eulogized Uzodimma’s firmness in delivering democracy dividends and by giving everyone an opportunity to expression.

He added that the judgement also confirmed the popular expectation of Ndi Imo who are determined to ensuring that the shared prosperity agenda of the governor continues unabated.

On other footprints of the Governor, the Imo State born national party chieftain enjoined the opposition parties to allow the governor do his work without further distractions.

“Imo State is already on the world map as a fast developing State in Nigeria, courtesy of the proactive and charismatic agendas of Uzodimma. We do not need further distractions either as litigations or any inimical acts capable of destabilizing the State. Let us all join hands together in making the State work. We should say no to unnecessary antagonism, especially on who is getting it right” said Arodiogbu.