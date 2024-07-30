August 1 Protest: Imo State APC Appeals To Youths’ On Peaceful Engagement With FG

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has beckoned on Nigerians especially Imo State youths to jettison the planned August 1st, 2024 nationwide protest.

The State Chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere made the appeal yesterday, in a press briefing held at the Okigwe Road party Secretariat.

He solicited that rather than embarking on a protest which might cause chaos, they may peacefully engage the President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s led administration.

Ebere added that since the 4th Republic from 1999 till date, there have been seccessive governments before Tinubu.

Especially as Bola Tinubu is only one year on seat.

The Imo APC Chair maintained that so far, the APC led government has not left any stone unturned towards the sustainable growth of the nation.

He said, not that they are against any protest as it’s a constitutional right, but are considering the threat such exercise would pose.

“We are not stopping any protest, we are appealing that they deploy another possible avenues. Even here in Imo State, we have had a long chat with the Imo youths since a month ago. Some viable unions and groups too have distanced from the exercise. Groups like the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, Civil Servants, TUC, NLC, NURTW and others. If care is not taken, miscreants might take over the agitation”, said Ebere.

Other parts of the letter reads, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State chapter, ably led by Hon. Sir MacDonald Ebere, PhD, is compelled to caution our youths on the danger of the proposed nationwide protest, which we believe poses a significant threat to the security, economic development, and democratic stability of our great nation, Nigeria.

“In view of the prevailing economic and security situation of our country, we urge Nigerian youths to resist the unfounded and mischievous lure and temptation to join this ill-conceived protest, which is designed to discredit and undermine the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“While we are not unmindful of the genuine concerns of the Nigerian populace over the economic situations in the country, we are delighted that the APC-led federal government has put in necessary measures in place for a sustainable turnaround of the economy anchored on the renewed hope agenda of administration of President Tinubu.

“It is a truism that sustainable economic development requires a long-term approach, focused on building strong institutions, investing in human capital, and promoting economic diversification. This is exactly what the President Bola Tinubu administration is doing through its various initiatives and programmes. A sustainable economic development must transcend beyond the rhetoric of quick fixes!

“We must not forget the devastating consequences of unrest and protests in our nation’s history. The proposed protest has the potential to lead to chaos, destruction of property, and loss of life. We must not allow our nation to be plunged into chaos and instability. We urge Nigerian youths to prioritize peace, security, and economic growth over selfish interests.

“We believe in the power of constructive engagement and dialogue in addressing the challenges facing our nation. We therefore appeal to Nigerian youths to engage with government authorities and other stakeholders to address their grievances and work towards meaningful solutions. The APC government is committed to listening to the concerns of all Nigerians and working towards a better future for all.

“Our youths must be cautious and wary of those who seek to deceive them with false promises and misinformation. The proposed protest is not about the welfare of Nigerian youths but about the selfish interests of a few individuals who seek to undermine our nation’s progress. We must not allow ourselves to be deceived by their antics.

Finally, we advise our youths to resist the temptation to join the proposed protest and instead engage in constructive dialogue and engagement with government authorities and other stakeholders. Let us work together to build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come. We must prioritize peace, security, and economic growth over selfish interests”.

One attachment • Sc