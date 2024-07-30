Petroleum Marketers In Imo Interface With IMHA Committee On Oil, Gas

.Chart the way forward

In order to ensure regular availability of petroleum products and cooking gas in Imo State and at uniform prices, the dealers, under the auspices of ‘Imo State Petroleum Marketers and Dealers, and the State House of Assembly committee members saddled with the overnight functions have taken some far-reaching decisions to address some identified problem areas arising from the subsector.

The meeting which took place on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Assembly chambers, also took a look at measures to ensure public safety of installation of cooking gas stations, eradication of oil bunkering and ensuring participation of the marketers in the ‘Gas Revolution’ by the Federal Government, among other critical areas.

Addressing their invitees, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Uzoma Francis Osuoha, laid bare the reasons behind the meeting.

They included petroleum distribution and variation in prices;

Irregular and illegal proliferation of cooking gas outlets in unauthorized areas in the state; the issue of bunkering petroleum products;

the participation of Imo marketers in the ‘Gas Revolution’ by the Federal Government; oil companies and the local content advantages vis-a-vis distribution and local communities,” among others.

While demanding for reasons in the disparity in prices of petroleum products in various filling stations across the state, the committee explained that Imo citizens are going through excruciating process due to the prevailing economy.

On the irregular proliferation of gas installation across the state, the committee bemoaned the dangers and high risks associated with the setting up of gas outlets and plants within residential areas, as seen almost in every corner of the state capital, Owerri, wondering aloud what the regulators are doing in that regard, saying that gas stations are not supposed to be installed in residential areas, no matter the supposed protective measures being taken.

On the issue of oil bunkering, the

committee seriously lamented the negative import of bunkering activities going on within and around Imo State, demanding to know those who patronize such illegal and unlawful activities, adding, “Without the sellers, there would be no buyers, and by extension, pipeline vandalism.”

On the issue of Imo marketers participating in the Gas Revolution initiated by the Federal Government, the Committee requested to know how the marketers were availing themselves of the opportunities available in the state, from the companies involved in gas manufacturing, distribution and sales.

The committee also raised the issue of oil companies operating in the state and the advantages that should be accruing to the State Government and generally, to the state.

It said that the end products of the oil companies doing business in the state should be able to be assessed by the marketers participating in the business, as is the practice in other climes.

It bemoaned the shortage of Diesel (Automatic Gas Oil) supply in the state, while there is a Modular Refinery, Walter Smith Refinery, producing diesel in the state.

Responding, the chairman of the association of Imo State Petroleum Marketers And Dealers, Sir Dr. Chidiebere Okoroafor (Eberelinks), highlighted the challenges in the oil and gas industry, which he said, “are known, seen and felt nationwide.”

The marketers passionately appealed to the committee to intervene on their behalf, explaining the plight they are going through in assessing diesel from Walter Smith Refinery.

They further explained the penchant by the management of the refinery in not considering Imo marketers and dealers in their distribution network and chain, to

register its members, especially those with requisite qualifications, to be able to buy products, particularly, diesel.

The chairman of the Committee, after listening to their invitees, pledged to ensure that the association is carried along, in the Walter Smith distribution network.

Other committee members present at the meeting included, Hon Emeka Ozurumba, member for Isu State, Hon Bernard Ozoemenam, member for Ehime Mbano State Constituency, Hon Kelechi Ofurum, member for Owerri-North State Constituency, Lady Helen Emere, Clerk of the Committee.

Present on the side of the marketers included, Chief Temple Eze (vice chairman), Sir Chief Chidiebere Ezeji (M&R Oil Services), (secretary), Sir Acho Ezirim (PRO), Chief Martins Chimodo (ex-Officio), Engr Sir Okey Mbeku (ex-Officio), and Sir Chiemeka Nwosu (stakeholder).