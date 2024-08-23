Supreme Court Rules On Imo Governship Election Today

As Labour Party, PDP Tackle APC, Uzodimma

The Final Judgement in the Contentious Imo Governorship Election will come up today, Friday, August 23, 2024 at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

The rumour had circulated yesterday in Imo State that Governor Uzodimma won the matter until another counter information came in to clarify that the Judgement comes today.

Sources confirmed that the matter will come up this morning in the Federal Capital.

The case is a three way matter among the Labour party Candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, the PDP Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Election took place on November 11,2023, after which Independent National Electoral Commission INEC declared Uzodimma Winner.

However, Anyanwu and Achonu refused to accept the result and went to the Tribunal from where it got the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, all the parties are hopeful of coming out victorious today.

In the next few hours Imo Electorate will hear the final verdict from the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the end of all litigations concerning the Imo Governorship Election 2023.