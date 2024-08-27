Outcome of Imo Guber Supreme Court Judgement Dazzles PDP, LP

…Sam Daddy Camp Keeps Mute, Accept Defeat

…Achonu Short of Words, Followers Begin Motivational Quotes

The camp of major contenders who wanted to wrestle power out of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma are yet to recover from the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement which confirmed the second term stay of the Oru East born politician.

Last Friday, against all expectations from the opposition parties who were near celebration mood that the Supreme Court would bring smiles on their faces, the panel of five judges returned Uzodimma as duly elected.

Trumpeta recalls that from the Election Petition Tribunal to Appeal Court, Uzodimma has been successful before the final bout in the court last Friday.

Trumpeta observed that after the initial moral boosting comments and posts carried out by agents of the PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, otherwise known as Sam Daddy and Senator Athan Achonu of Labour party, the outcome has shut them up as they are said to be dazed by the decisions of the judges.

No official comment has been heard from the PDP that gave Sam Daddy the party’s governorship ticket for the 2023 election, except a terse statement one of his media aide managed to drop in the public.

Before the Supreme Court verdict, many of the Samdaddy sympathisers had hyped the coming judgement as if it would be in their favour at the end, thereby creating uneasy calm in the state.

But moments the outcome was announced that Uzodimma still remains the governor, all the media canvassers working for the PDP shut up their outlets and only went on consolation mood.

In what appeared more like an acceptance speech of defeat was authored by Ikenna Onuoha, Special Adviser, Media to Anyanwu who declared it was a painful loss. The statement reads, “As litigations on the November 11 Governorship election in Imo state come to an end, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu appreciates his teeming supporters for being resilience, firm and steadfast throughout the period the legal fireworks lasted, and blamed the apex court for legalizing electoral fraud.

“Imo people, on November 11, 2023 came out en masse and voted for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in a bid to guarantee development, economic stability, social sanity, security of lives, properties and other dividends that could advance our nascent democracy.

“Regrettably, that clear mandate to the PDP standard bearer was whimsically hijacked by agents of the All Progressive Congress in alleged connivance with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Painfully, the apex court today, August 23, 2024 gave legal affirmation to that charade by upholding the declaration of the candidate of the APC as the true winner of the election.

“While Imo people are still surprise on the actions of the Supreme Court by given legal affirmation to a wrongly declared winner in the election, such judgement will continue to hurt and hunt the Nigeria Judiciary not only now, but in the nearest future.

“It can be recalled that the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court respectively had earlier committed legal blunder by dismissing an appeal bordering on obvious electoral fraud allegedly committed by the APC and its agents, but the Supreme Court, expected to correct the error still toured the same line of legal deservice and affirmed the APC candidate as the winner of the November 11 Governorship election.

“Owing to these obvious provocations, Senator Anyanwu, as a true patriot is appealing to his numerous supporters, fans and concerned Nigerians to remain calm, law abiding and shun any act that may create tension or truncate the peaceful co-existence of the society”

Apart from Onuoha who managed to author the piece, others that had been drumming enormous support for Sam Daddy before the Supreme Court judgement went comatose as no reaction was heard from them.

On the part of the labour party candidate, Achonu, the State Party Chairman, Callistus Ihejiagwa had raised hope of a fruitful outcome by using the social media to give update of developments. He was hopeful the party’s candidate would triumph until the judges hit the gavel to sing nunc dimitis on their case against Uzodimma.

Posts of Ihejiagwa Trumpeta stumbled into after the judgement showed that of a disappointed and downcast party leader as his members resorted to motivational quotes that radiate on lost hope until 2027.

A pitiable Labour Party state Chairman has this to say, “painfully our case was dismissed despite the preponderance of evidence we presented to the Court. This is a very sad day for our great Party and for Democracy. Once again the judiciary lost a golden opportunity to right the wrongs and injustice meted on the good people of Imo State by APC and Hope Uzodimma. I’m so so sad and disappointed”

A day after when expectations were high that LP would issue an official statement what came was a motivational quote like this obtained from social media handles of the party

Imo LP Quote of the day:

“The Fight Continues:Winners never quit, and quitters never win.

“We Won’t Back Down or Relent and We Won’t Compromise.

“Yesterday, we faced a setback in our journey towards justice and democracy.

“Despite our best efforts, preponderance of evidence and strong legal submissions, the Supreme Court’s decision didn’t go in our favour.

“This morning we refused to let this defeat define us.Instead, we choose to passionately rise above it, stronger, determined and more united than ever.

“We want to assure our supporters that this is not the end. The fight continues, and we’re more determined than ever to achieve our goals.

“We’ll regroup, recharge, restrategize and come back with renewed energy and a clear master plan to victory in future elections.

“We are very proud of the progress we’ve made so far, and we won’t let one setback undermine our progress.

“We’ll learn from this experience, adapt, and move forward with unwavering commitment.

“To the good people of Imo State, we say thank you for standing with us. Your support means the world, and we’re honored to have you by our side.

“We shall continue to work tirelessly to create positive change and fight for justice and what’s right and best for our dear State.

“The fight continues because our cause is just, and our determination is unshakeable.

“Together we shall keep pushing forward until we achieve victory, freedom, peace, good governance and economic prosperity in Imo State and Nigeria.

“Please continue to stay with us, we are the Party of the masses. Good governance and people’s welfare are our primary focus.

“We remain strong and focused.

“The fight continues.

“He who dares wins.

“Aluta continua Victoria ascerta.

“Labour Party, Forward Ever Backward Never!